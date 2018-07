JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Storms over,drips linger .

Our wet pattern may become even wetter by Thursday.

But by Friday higher pressure from the surface to 30,000 ft. will begin to build in from the east.

This will cause a big decrease in storms as we head into the first weekend of August.

The best news is that we don't see any tropical cyclone concern for our part of the world for at least the next 5 days.

