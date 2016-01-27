JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Storms west and heading west. It looks terrific for baseball tonight for the Jumbo Shrimp. Temperatures hold in the lower 80s with a gorgeous sunset at 7:52 p.m.

TROPICS: The African Wave Train likely produces Florence , but it will remain more than 3,000 miles from home and not impact us. Closer to home the system we have been watching for early next week continues to only slowly organize. This could become a storm once it makes it into The Gulf by Tuesday. But for us it looks like just increasing winds and seas and thus rip currents for Labor Day.

