JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's all about timing and today the storms fire up earlier in the afternoon with our main storm window from 2-6 p.m. Make sure the kids have a dry ride home. Highs in the lower 90s. Lightning and heavy rain are the main threats. We are quickly approaching the climatological peak of hurricane season on September 10th. We stay prepared and remember Tropical Storm Fay that hit Jacksonville 10 years ago with flooding. So we remember and stay prepared.

Wednesday and Thursday we continue to have our best chance of scattered storms by mid to late afternoon with an increase in thunderstorms on Friday. Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Weekend: An easterly flow shifts the storm track farther west but we will have a round of rain each day.

