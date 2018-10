JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Storm in Texas heading east will send storms to near The Suwannee by sunset.

This will then make for an unsettled Friday.

Saturday will be cooler and dry, but coastal showers may return by later Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is now racing toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar with a rip current risk will linger into Thursday.

