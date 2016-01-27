JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Florence continues to crawl west through the Carolinas, record rainfall and flooding is expected through Monday. Locally, we remain on the dry side, so expect plenty of hot sunshine through the weekend.

It'll be hot and steamy for those tailgaters headed to The Bank on Sunday with a steamy southwest breeze! With a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, temperatures will warm well into the 90s with heat index values between 100 and 106 degrees. Keep an eye to the sky for a pop-up storm after 2:00 p.m. The isolated downpours taper off after 6:00 p.m. Go Jags!

Look for a gradual increase in thunderstorms as we head into Monday and the upcoming work week. Eyes still remain on the tropics as we'll keep you updated on the remnants of Isaac traveling across the Caribbean. For now, there is no threat to the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

