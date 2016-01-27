JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning! Once again we catch a break from the oppressive heat and humidity this morning as a May weather system mixes down drier air. Seize the run. This afternoon a faster southwest flow brings an earlier round of rain by lunchtime. Showers that do form will be quick-movers which should not aggravate swollen creeks and streams. But be careful of lightning and ponding. Highs today near 90.

Expect decreasing storms and increasing heat for the rest of the week with plenty of good Jumbo Shrimp baseball weather and Jaguar training camp weather.

The tropics stay quiet through the weekend!

