JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --The tropical high over us is building. Thus we will not see any cool fronts for a while. However, afternoon thunderstorms will increase a bit over the next few days.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK This system has regenerated but is likely to be weakened by wind shear this weekend. We will keep watching it day by day.

POST TROPICAL CYCLONE LESLIE is another ocean, fish or ship storm and may actually strengthen back into a hurricane and spin around in the Atlantic Ocean for two or more weeks!

