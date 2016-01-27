JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- H2O and sunscreen are a necessity as we head into the second half of the weekend! While we'll see increasing clouds from south to north throughout our Sunday, you can still get a sunburn in less than 30 minutes. The good news for the final round of The Players is it looks as if the rain holds off until late Sunday night and Monday morning.

An area of low pressure will be organizing out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico and, as it does so, will pump plenty of moisture our way. Despite more clouds in the sky, temperatures on Sunday afternoon will still shoot into the upper 80s with high humidity. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate if you'll be outside!

Rain becomes a more widespread into Monday morning, heavy at times with a few thunderstorms, and lingers into the afternoon. Tuesday, we see a few breaks in the action as things become a bit more scattered, but another round of rain may be possible by Wednesday.

Shower chances stay alive for the remainder of the week, too. The warmth and humidity sticks around as well with afternoons near or above 90 degrees on most days.

