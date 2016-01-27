JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Game day and as expected for preseason matchups, it'll be a steamy one. High temperatures in the 90s will feel like 100-105 degrees. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

Mostly dry for the majority of our day too, a few isolated storms may pop up this afternoon. Mainly after 2pm or so. Things should improve for kick off at 7pm!

A few more additional thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday, but still a generally dry day. Highs again in the 90s with any and all storm activity in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms increase this weekend, but only slightly. Saturday & Sunday expect only widely scattered storms in the afternoon, so keep the outdoor plans, just be weather aware!

The next major front does not arrive until next week.

