JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another soggy day across the First Coast! The fire hose of moisture shows no signs of relief over the next few days.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to build into the region from the southwest as we progress into the later afternoon. Showers will be heavy at times, as there's plenty of moisture readily available.

Friday the hose of moisture continues, we can expect a soggy morning with showers and thunderstorms working in from the southwest as early as the 9/10am hour, pumping in precipitation to the I-95 corridor through 4 and 5 pm.

There looks to be some minor relief this weekend. Expect plenty of dry time on Saturday and Sunday, but showers and storms will develop, scattered in nature, in the afternoon hours. Highs rebound back into the 90s.

