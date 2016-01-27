JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning, it's soggy day Thursday. A frontal boundary moves closer to home increasing our lift and moisture. Occasional showers come in early this morning with more rounds of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

This front does weaken in time for the weekend after another soggy day on Friday. Expect many more dry hours Saturday and Sunday with showers and storms becoming more widely scattered. Highs recover back into the lower to middle 90s.

