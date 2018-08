JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Thunderstorms will now rapidly expand,but they will be slow movers, so rainfall totals will be high.

Wednesday our stormy pattern continues to simmer down. It's our transition day with decreasing thunderstorm activity thanks to a break from the southwest flow!

Thursday-Weekend, the heat will build in with below average rain chances and only a late sea breeze. Highs may push 100 in hotter spots by late week!

