JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Showers start in our Georgia counties this morning, and will continue to push inland. We'll see those showers fill into our inland Florida counties by late morning and early afternoon.

Some showers, especially west of I-95 in Florida could have some thunder and lightning. A majority of the rain activity this afternoon will be west of the I-95 corridor.

At the beach, there's a high risk for rip currents.

Temperatures today will be in the middle 80s inland, lower 80s at the beach. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like it's in the middle 90s.

Today looks to be the rainiest day of the next seven.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic for the next several days as it heads southwest to a position east of Bermuda.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

