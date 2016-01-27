JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A few showers will flirt with the coast through the late morning hours. Onshore breeze will help spark a few additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms, working west into the afternoon.

Limited showers activity expected through the next few days and into the weekend. Highs near 90 degrees with more sun. Expect a pleasant ocean breeze. By Labor day and into next week, rain chances are likely to be on the rise.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend. Closer to home some energy may begin to organize around southern Florida and the Gulf of Mexico by Labor Day. As of now, a solid breeze and additional showers seem fitting for Monday and Tuesday along the First Coast. Stay prepared and keep checking back with updates.

