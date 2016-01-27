JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Severe storms already west of I-75 and heading away.

The good news is only very isolated shwoers for high school football. The GAME OF THE NIGHT is Fleming Island at Sandalwood. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday: High pressure anchored in the southeast keeps shower coverage at only 30% .

Sunday: We watch a tropical wave increase showers if you are traveling south for here at home we stay on the drier side of system with a fresh breeze. It's another great beach and pool day with our best chance of a shower or storm between 3-6 p.m. Highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day a tropical wave increases our showers and it will turn more breezy. But with high pressure to our north and plenty of wind shear this system stays to our south so not a washout but do expect increasing showers and storms.

TROPICS: The African Wave Train likely produces Florence , but it will remain more than 3,000 miles from home and not impact us. Closer to home the system we have been watching for early next week continues to only slowly organize. This could become a cyclone once it makes it into The Gulf by Tuesday. But for us it looks like just increasing winds and seas and thus rip currents for Labor Day.The wettest weather from the disturbance looks to be on Tuesday. But the quick motion should limit any threat of widespread flooding.

