JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A soggy pattern is setting up for the First Coast beginning early Monday and lasting through much of the upcoming work week. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could gain more organization, but regardless of tropical development it'll act as a catalyst to bring big time rain chances for the Sunshine State.

As we look towards late tonight, a few showers are possible from Gainesville to St. Augustine and for areas south. However, the bulk of the precipitation arrives by Monday morning's commute. Temperatures will be mild near 70 and skies will be cloudy.

The rain spreads northwest throughout the day where a gusty storm or two could be possible across southeast Georgia thanks to more daytime heating and instability. The heaviest showers will tend to be focused across coastal northeast Florida. Highs will range from the upper 70s in Palatka to the middle 80s in Waycross.

By Monday night, the disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to drift northwest but keeps our forecast area in the rainy sector. Showers will linger into the evening hours, but begin to taper off after midnight.

More in the way of scattered showers on Tuesday, but more so in the afternoon as temperatures warm back into the lower and middle 80s. Shower chances stay alive for the remainder of the week, too. The warmth and humidity sticks around as well with afternoons in the middle and upper 80s inland, lower 80s at the coast.

