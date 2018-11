JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy November. Today feels more like September. Highs in the middle to upper 80s or about 10 degrees above average. Rain returns Friday afternoon with a possible strong to severe thunderstorm. Have the apps handy. The wild weather continues into the weekend with our dry day on Saturday. Storms return on Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Oscar is now racing toward The North Atlantic. The swell from Oscar with a rip current risk will linger into Thursday.

