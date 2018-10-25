JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Nothing but blue skies and sunshine over the next few days as the forecast remains calm, clear and pleasant through Halloween.

Monday morning lows warm a few degrees as a cold front passes through. Other than a few clouds overnight and early Monday, there will be no rain with this time around. Expect another crisp, autumn sunrise at 7:38 a.m. and plenty of blue sky through the day. Highs will warm to near 80 degrees, which is right on track for this time of year.

Lows will hover in the lower and middle 50s while highs hover near 80 degrees through Halloween. The forecast for trick-or-treating looks excellent! Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s as the sun sets by 6:39 p.m. No rain to worry about, but skies will be a bit cloudier.

Our next best chance of rain holds off until Thursday, possibly even Friday, as another cold front swings through.

TROPICS: Oscar continues to swirl in the central Atlantic and it'll have a tough time going anywhere as the system meanders over open water for the next week. No concerns over the next week or so, but Oscar could send a swell to the beach.

