JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Our soggy southwest flow continues with scattered storms expected to pop up once again by Monday and Tuesday afternoons. If you're searching for drier, sunnier days, keep your eyes peeled to the end of this work week.

Drier air works its way into our atmosphere overnight, so we start off our work week on a more quiet note. However, showers and storms will likely begin to develop by lunch time and thunder is expected after 2:00 p.m. This will be the drill for both Monday and Tuesday afternoons with heavy rain our main weather hazard, including hydroplaning and minor or temporary flooding for low-lying and flood prone areas. With the exception of a few strong storms, this activity should not be quite as robust as what we saw over the weekend.

The southwest flow continues into Wednesday - surprise, surprise! - but storm coverage actually decreases into the latter half of the work week. This is great news for beach-goers and boaters. Always make sure to keep the First Coast News app handy though... it is summertime in northeast Florida / southeast Georgia after all!

Temperatures will stick to near normal levels - lows in the middle 70s; highs in the lower 90s. Stay cool and make sure to hydrate as heat index values will stick to 100 degrees. Wow!

