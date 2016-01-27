JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Everything is on track with increasing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with thunderstorms lingering well into the evening. Our transition to drier weather begins on Friday. Today's main threats will be lightning, street flooding and isolated wind gusts of 50-60 mph with storms peaking between 4-8 p.m.

Stuff the Bus Friday looks much drier to drop supplies off and this weekend still on track for the best weather of the week with only isolated storms.

Tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic Basin with a much different pattern than the last two active years for us. But we will stay prepared.

