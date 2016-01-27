JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rounds of rain expected today. An increase in thunderstorms by late afternoon into this evening. Today's highs near 80. We continue to watch a disorganized low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. No flare up or organization has occurred so far keeping chances low this will be named. Regardless of a name or no name it does not change our forecast. Our main threat continues to be heavy rain, street flooding and isolated strong storms through Wednesday.

Tonight not looking great for evening plans once again with scattered showers continuing. Lows by morning in the upper 60s.

Wednesday-Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with a decrease in activity by late Thursday into Friday. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend: More of a summertime feel with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

