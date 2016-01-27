JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Thunderstorm chances stay alive through Monday, but improving conditions expected through the week as we continue to closely monitor Florence.

Thunderstorms will continue to develop through the evening for inland locations as the sea breeze pushed westward. After sunset, most storm activity should end, but for the majority of us, it's a beautiful evening! Get out and enjoy!

Monday highs will be near 90 again, with again, a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms working west with the afternoon sea breeze. Into the upcoming week, rip currents and strong surf build will build in as we watch Florence. Along with the dangerous surf and seas, we'll see excessive tides through much of the week. In lighter news, thunderstorms chances look to slightly decline through much of the upcoming week.

Florence's impacts locally still look to be rough surf and seas. The most dangerous surf and rip currents are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Areas of biggest concern look to be north of the First Coast and into the Carolinas.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

