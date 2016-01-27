JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Friday! The 55th annual Fernandina Shrimp Fest starts today and runs through Sunday.

A fresh breeze will make for a beautiful evening.

Looks good for The Isle of 8 Flags Shrimp Festival Saturday before unsettled weather comes up from the south Saturdy night and Sunday.

RIP CURRENT RISK will be elevated this weekend.

Be careful of rip currents and reel in the Whiting and Pompano!

WEEKEND EVENT: The Donna Players 5k is sold out with 1,750 runners! Thanks for all your support for the Donna Foundation. You make this event special and help so many people in need. If you missed out this year,don't forget to sign up early for 2019. The course starts at The 17th Hole. Your registration goes to helping others and a pass to The Final Round of The Players.

PLAYERS WEEK: The highest chance of rain is Monday into Tuesday but right now it looks like we do dry out in time for the first round on Thursday. There will be an increase in heat and humidity with our coolest day on Thursday in the lower 80s with upper 80s by Saturday. Only brief isolated showers are possible along the sea breeze front Friday-Sunday. But the big story is plenty of great weather including for Championship Sunday!

