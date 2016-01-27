JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Here comes the rain again! We need the rain because it has been 3 weeks but this is not your typical rain. A low pressure with a tropical influence meanders in the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. This brings us plentiful moisture all the way from the Caribbean Sea. Plan on occasional showers and thunderstorms for most of the week. Today's highs only in the middle to upper 70s.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression but with the cooler waters of the northern Gulf and proximity to land I'm not expecting a named system. Name or no name we have record rain on the way this week with many areas surpassing 3 inches with isolated amounts over 6" especially south and east of Jacksonville.

Today expect rain becoming heavy at times with a few embedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Occasional showers and thunderstorms continue through Wednesday. Highs only near 80 at the beach to the lower to middle 80s inland.

Thursday-Weekend: Rain showers become more scattered by late week but good chances of rain continue through Sunday.

