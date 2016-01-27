JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rain tapering off east and building west.

This early bird shower pattern finally settles down by Wednesday-Friday with fewer showers and more sunshine. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Holiday Weekend: All eyes on a busier tropics but quieter here close to home with plenty of good beach and pool weather. Pleasant ocean breezes keep highs close to 90. Rain chances remain below average for this time of year.

Tropics: The African Wave Train may produce a named system out in the Open Atlantic this weekend and early next week and we will also have to watch South Fla. by Labor Day.

