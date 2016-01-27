JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Gordon continues to head away and Major hurricane Florence is over 2,000 miles from home. We have plenty of time to watch this and models are becoming more consistent with a track closer to Bermuda by early next week and the Carolina coastline before a re-curve by later next week. Nobody has the all clear. Keep checking back. Today we will need the umbrellas again with coastal showers this morning moving inland by lunch. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

