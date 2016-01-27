JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Here comes the rain again! Today expect showers and storms to move in earlier afternoon. Our main impacts will be gusty winds, lightning, and flooding in low-lying or flood prone areas. The main window for Brunswick, Jacksonville, St. Augustine and the beaches will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and even earlier to the west. Expect our sauna-like weather to continue with highs in the lower 90s a heat index of 100-105.

Rest of the week: No signs of a break in this stormy weather. We will remain stuck between high pressure to the southwest and a front to the northwest funneling in plenty of moisture. It will not a washout every day, but have your First Coast News App handy.

By the weekend, we'll see scattered afternoon storms once again with highs in the lower 90s.

