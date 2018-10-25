JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Rain will increase from the south , with the strongest storms later tonight and into the early morning.

Clearing is expected with the front by the commute home/evening.

Weekend: Clouds will be clearing through the morning Saturday with a solid breeze out of the west-northwest. Increasing sun with highs in the mid 70s. Even more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Tropics: A tropical system is expected to develop out in the Atlantic over the next few days, it's expected to meander over the open Atlantic for about a week or so.

