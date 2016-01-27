JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A warm, beautiful weekend expected across the First Coast! Temperatures through Saturday and Sunday will hang in the upper 80s, plenty of sun with a fresh ocean breeze. Enjoy it this weekend, we're expecting a wet and unsettled week ahead with some tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day into the week, we'll notice the breeze pick up and throw in a few afternoon showers with the sea breeze. More showers, and tropical downpours, will be moving onshore Monday and into the week.

A tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, likely to be named Michael, and should head north through the week. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast.

This sets up our wet and unsettled week, likely from Monday through next weekend, the 13th & 14th. As we increase tropical showers to start the week, we'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Thursday with the persistent onshore winds. Rainfall totals by the end of the week may top 6". By the end of next week we will watch for an increase in severe thunderstorms.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

