JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More of the same on the way for our Thursday and Friday. This soggy and steamy pattern rings on as we're stuck between high pressure to our south and a front to our north. The main weather concerns through the end of the week will be pockets of heavy rainfall, localized and minor flooding, and dangerous lightning.

Thanks to our dominant southwest flow out of the Gulf of Mexico there is plenty of "juice" to fuel downpours. The west coast sea breeze will move east towards the I-75 and spark another round of showers and storms by lunch time. This activity will shift east-northeast by the early afternoon with our main storm window on Thursday being 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for Jacksonville. A few storms may even bring some gusty winds briefly.

High temperatures to end off the week will continue to range in the middle 70s for our morning lows and shoot up quickly to near 90 before the rain moves in by the afternoon.

Forecast models differ on when we'll see drier days, but as of now if you're searching for more sunshine your best bet looks to be late Sunday into early Tuesday. Expect our northern counties, especially southeast Georgia, to see the driest of the weather by then thanks to a brief change in wind out of the northwest.

