JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall early this morning just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border with sustained winds of 70 mph, isolated tornadoes and flooding. Today in Jacksonville we have our brightest day of the week with plenty of sunshine and only isolated showers. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Rip currents will still be dangerous as an onshore flow continues.

We get a nice break from the rain today and Thursday with only isolated showers. Increasing September rain returns on Friday into the weekend but with no tropical threats nearby we will have plenty of dry time for your plans.

Hurricane Florence is expected to pass east of us by 1500 miles in five days,however, this is not a given yet. So check in for updates.

As is par for the course with the peak of our hurricane season this week we will be tracking at least a couple systems. Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

