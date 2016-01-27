JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We're on day 11 with temperatures at 90 or above! There is a frontal system moving into the area today. This will fire up storms earlier between 3-7 p.m. with the main storm zone from Interstate 10 south.

Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A heat index near 105. Thursday much drier with only a lone morning shower and not as oppressive with a fresh ocean breeze. Highs in the upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. We could see some additional coastal showers on Friday.

WEEKEND: A drier north-east breeze with mostly sunny skies will rule our forecast. There will be only isolated coastal showers mainly late at night and early morning. Highs will be much more comfortable on both Saturday and Sunday, in the mid to upper 80s opposed to the 90s. An isolated shower is possible again on Sunday, but a fresh ocean breeze looks to be in charge. Lows will range in the lower and middle 70s with some inland areas sneaking into the upper 60s. Yes!!!

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet compared to the past few weeks! But do not let your guard down as we are still in the heat of hurricane season. There is a slight chance of development of a weak wave approaching the Windward Islands by early next week but the National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 20% chance of development. No concerns over the next week here at home.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

