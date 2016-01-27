JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Only some widely sct’d thunderstorms later today in the 4-8 pm time frame.

It's National Fishing Month and we have great fishing weather through the weekend to catch that super snapper! The best fishing times will be in the morning hours with widely scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday but both days will feature more sunshine than storms.

We have the biggest meteor shower of the year on Sunday night and it does look like viewing will improve in time for the peak in the wee hours of Monday morning.

© 2018 WTLV