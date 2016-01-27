JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Only some isolated evening thunderstorms .

Good luck anglers with the Red Snapper and The Lionfish this weekend. The mornings will be active on The Gulf Coast but not The East Coast.

Sunday afternoon looks to be more active for all of us vs. Saturday.

We have the biggest meteor shower of the year on Sunday night and it does look like viewing will improve in time for the peak ,from after midnight to about 5:30 am.

Thunderstorms look to be active until about mid week.

