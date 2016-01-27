JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Enjoy the pleasant conditions Sunday as we're expecting a wet and unsettled week ahead with a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

Sunday will be a bit of a transition day into the week, we'll notice the breeze pick up and throw in a few afternoon showers with the sea breeze. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling warm in the sun. More showers, and tropical downpours, will be moving onshore Monday and into the week.

maxuser

Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, expected to be named Michael, and should head north through the week as it organizes further. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast, this system could potentially be a hurricane in the Gulf.

What does this mean for our unsettled, wet week? Let's break it down. Monday, expect widely scattered showers moving onshore, majority confined to the coast. Tuesday, these showers (and some tropical downpours) become a bit more widespread. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected into midweek with the persistent onshore winds.

We keep the showers around through Wednesday and into late week, where the forecast gets tricky. As of now, we're looking for some stronger thunderstorms Thursday working in from the west. We'll watch for the threat of severe weather and a flooding potential, the accumulated rainfall will have a tough time draining.

Improving conditions later Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. This forecast will continue to be fine tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV