JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Only isolated showers for the rest of the day.

Northeast winds will hold the heat down Friday, but it will bring in the showers.

Weekend: Saturday we have the lingering front in our area bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. It does look like most of the rain hits between noon and 4 p.m. with a much drier evening in time for Jaguars football!

Sunday is our weather pick of the weekend. Front dies out and it turns into a Fun Day Sunday delight! Highs will be a little warmer in the lower 90s.

Hurricane Lane hitting Hawaii with torrential rains, but for now the eyewall is staying well offshore. Continue to check back for updates on-air and online!

