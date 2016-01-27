JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Locally, weather should remain calm through the weekend and into next week. A few showers, a nice warm breeze, and sunshine in between... get out and enjoy the weekend!

Saturday morning a few coastal showers will try to work onshore, but we should see plenty of dry time with the majority of the day. A few scattered showers look to develop with the sea breeze after 2 pm and work to the west into the evening.

Sunday, temperatures climb near 90 degrees with that nice, ocean breeze. A few showers, widely scattered, will pop off to the west with the sea breeze in the afternoon.

Florence will not have any impacts on our weather through the weekend and into next week, but will increase our rip currents along the shoreline. In addition, a long period swell should build in along with excessive tides next week.

The most dangerous surf and rip currents is expected Tuesday through Thursday locally. There is still uncertainty in the track of Florence, but as of now, biggest concerns look to be north of the First Coast.

More information on Florence and the rest of the tropics can be found here.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

© 2018 WTLV