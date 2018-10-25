JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Significant changes weather-wise this weekend as noticeably cooler and drier air blows in. As we kick off a new work week, temperatures will remain on the cooler side of things with rain chances near zero through Halloween.

maxuser

SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and conditions turn gusty with winds blowing from the west. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures will quickly fall in the second half of the Georgia-Florida game as we prepare for our chilliest night so far this season. By 7 p.m. temperatures drop into the middle 60s with 50s by 10 p.m.

SUNDAY: A chilly start in the middle to upper 40s inland with upper 50s towards the beach. Expect bright sunshine, blue skies, and a lighter breeze from the northwest with highs in the middle 70s.

HALLOWEEN WEEK: A cool start to the work week with dry, sunny conditions. By Halloween, temperatures in the afternoon sneak up into the 80s. The trick-or-treating forecast still looks great with a dark sky and temperatures in the lower 70s. By Thursday, rain chances increase.

maxuser

TROPICS: Oscar is a subtropical storm swirling in the central Atlantic. It's expected to strengthen as it meander over open waters for about a week or so and will not impact us, except for maybe a swell.

maxuser

© 2018 WTLV