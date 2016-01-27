JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- More sunshine to finish the weekend, get out and enjoy! High pressure in control, along with a nice sea breeze, will keep us mostly dry over the next few days.

Expect plenty of sun today! High temperatures will climb near 90 degrees, and without any of those cooling thunderstorms it'll feel awfully hot! Heat indices will be near 100 degrees. There's a very slight chance for a quick shower today, but that'll be well to the west as the sea breeze keeps 99% clear and dry.

We hang on to the drier conditions through at least Tuesday, before the flow flips out of the southwest. This will bring a return of the steamy, humid and stormy pattern. We can expect a few rounds of those afternoon thunderstorms later this week.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development out in the Atlantic, but whatever comes out of it will likely be a "fish storm." As of now, there are no threats to land and nothing to worry about over the next week here at home.

