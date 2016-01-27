JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- How about a round of applause for Mother Nature gracing us with plentiful sunshine for the weekend? Perfect beach and pool weather! Although, without the rain to cool things off conditions will be steamy. Soak up the sun while we have it as storm chances increase by mid-week.

We can thank high pressure to our northeast for the pleasant conditions. Other than a few clouds in the sky, you can expect otherwise mostly dry through at least Tuesday. Temperatures will range in the lower to middle 70s in the morning with afternoon highs reaching or just surpassing the 90 degree mark. Don't forget about that heat index though! "Feel like temperatures" will be near 100.

A fresh ocean breeze keeps any and all isolated showers or thunderstorms well to the west and or south on Sunday. Any activity that does pop up will be brief as the Atlantic sea breeze quickly shifts inland throughout the day.

We'll see a return to our stormier pattern as we enter the middle of the work week. A frontal system will stall to our northwest and high pressure will remain to our southeast. What does this mean? The flow returns out of the southwest, from the Gulf of Mexico, helping to pump in more heat and humidity which means more fuel for rounds of afternoon thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development out in the Atlantic, but whatever comes out of it will likely be a "fish storm." As of now, there are no threats to land and nothing to worry about over the next week here at home.

