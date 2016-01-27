JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the fresh onshore flow, expect a nice breeze this evening as temperatures slowly cool off through the night.

A few early morning showers may be possible near the coast as we wake up early Monday morning, but we should generally be dry. Only isolated showers through the afternoon as the sea breeze continues. Expect plenty of sun in between with that ocean breeze. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees once again.

Rain chances should remain low through Thursday, highs near 90 all week long.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Leslie has developed in the open Atlantic and it's expected to remain out at sea. Tropical Storm Kirk, still over 3,000 miles away from the U.S., will meander west. We will monitor closely, as of now, no concerns over the next 5 days.

We are watching two other disorganized tropical systems. Each on either side of Bermuda should become more organized by Monday. For more tropical updates, click here.

