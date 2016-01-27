JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It's all about Back to School for St. Johns, Nassau, Baker and Flagler Counties this morning. The good news is we have a beautiful start for the kids and back to school pictures. We will have another round of rain today but it looks isolated with only a 30% of a storm mainly between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Most of the rain impacts the evening commute more than school pick-up! Isolated storms quickly fade by 7 p.m. for your evening plans. Hot highs in the lower to middle 90s.

It's National Fishing Month and we have great fishing weather through the weekend to catch that super snapper! The best fishing times will be in the morning hours with widely scattered afternoon storms both Saturday and Sunday but both days will feature more sunshine than storms.

We have the biggest meteor shower of the year on Sunday night and it does look like viewing will improve in time for the peak in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The more widespread rain is still on track for Monday.

