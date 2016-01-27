JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy August! We start our new month with a familiar forecast. What makes today a little different is you could be hit with two thunderstorms in the same day. The atmosphere is ripe for rain with a stalled stormy front nearby. The main storm window is from 4-8 p.m. but a few pop up storms may linger into even late evening. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Drier pattern sets in as high pressure builds in from the east. It will also be very nice for this time of year with ocean breezes and highs only in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tropics: Remain nice and quiet!

