JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Steady soaking and much needed rains will spread northward over the rest of our area. Meanwhile, heavier thunderstorms will arrive from the south later tonight and on Tuesday.

Also, the Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to check out the organizing storm over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The organizing storm they will check out formed over the Caribbean last week and came north over the weekend. Heavy thunderstorms with the threat of tornadoes have already hit South Florida and will spread our way over the next 24 hours.

If the National Hurricane Center decides to call it a Tropical Cyclone it will not change our forecast. In fact the circulation center of the system is expected to go ashore over the Panhandle. Because we do not expect an eyewall to form, the wettest weather will actually be over us and not the Panhandle. So make sure you get updates on this event.

