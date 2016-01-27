JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Let's trade the umbrellas for some sunglasses as things drastically improve for the weekend!

A fresh ocean breeze keeps any and all isolated showers or thunderstorms well to the west on Saturday. Sunday looks to be even drier, with just a quick passing shower possible. Highs near 90. Without a cooling thunderstorms, temperatures will feel closer to 100 degrees in the sun, stay hydrated!

The drier conditions look to last at least through Monday and Tuesday as high pressure to our east builds in through the weekend. Hopefully giving us enough time to dry out before some more thunderstorms may return later next week.

In the tropics, there is a slim chance for some development out in the Atlantic. As of now, no threats to land and nothing to worry about over the next week here on the First Coast.

© 2018 WTLV