JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Good Morning plenty of Monday motivation includes blue skies and pleasantly warm on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. We will have falling dewpoints and a comfortable northwest breeze making it feel great. Expect another fantastic fall sunrise at 7:38 a.m.

Our next best chance of rain holds off until Thursday, possibly even Friday, as another cold front swings through.

TROPICS: Oscar continues to swirl in the central Atlantic and it'll have a tough time going anywhere as the system meanders over open water for the next week. No concerns over the next week or so, but Oscar could send a swell to the beach.

