JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Expect rounds of late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms once again on Monday and Tuesday. Lightning and heavy rain will be our main concern, but a few of these downpours could bring gusty winds and hail. The week ends drier and high temperatures climb from the lower 90s to the middle and upper 90s by week's end!

The Perseid meteor shower peaks Sunday night and early Monday morning - after midnight to about 5 a.m. in our northeast sky. Clouds should slowly clear after thunderstorm activity settles down, so set your alarm and look up!

Monday's main storm window will be between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. but downpours will likely develop after 1:30 p.m. and linger through sunset. A few drier, yet hotter days are expected to follow as we head towards the second half of the week and into the weekend. Heat index values will easily be in the triple digits by then, too with a warm south breeze!

