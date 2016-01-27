JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Some minor heat relief is expected this weekend as the ocean breeze continues! Highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few coastal showers will linger through the morning and try to work west with the sea breeze. As the breeze develops, any of the isolated shower activity will migrate west, inland, by the afternoon. Plenty of sun in between. Showers could flash some lightning as they work inland.

Expect a similar day on Sunday, any shower or thunderstorm action should be to the west after the noon hour. Jags fans, not as hot as last Sunday's throwdown of the Patriots, expect with temperatures near 90 for kick off and a fresh breeze.

Keep your eyes to the sky to welcome in the Harvest Moon! The fall equinox is 9:54 pm tonight, it won't feel like fall for quite some time however. Temperatures near 90 all week long..

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 has formed, but not a threat. It is 500 miles east of The Windward Islands (1,500 miles from Jax). This cyclone is forecast to weaken within 48 hours and likely dissipate. We are watching several other disorganized tropical systems. Two on either side of Bermuda should become more organized by Monday. Keep checking back.

