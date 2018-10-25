JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mild and gusty this evening.

GAME DAY SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and turning gusty. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures will quickly fall in the second half as we prepare for our chilliest night of the fall season. By 7 p.m. we drop into the middle 60s with 50s by 10 p.m.

SUNDAY: A chilly start in the middle to upper 40s inland to the upper 50s at the beach! Expect bright sun, clear skies and calmer wind with highs only in the lower 70s as we feel a cool backlash from a nor'easter in the northeast.

TROPICS: A tropical system is expected to develop out in the Atlantic over the next few days, it's expected to meander over the open Atlantic for about a week or so and will not impact us except for maybe a swell.

