JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As a front slides to our south, drier air moves in to kick off a new work week. Other than a stray afternoon shower on Tuesday the next 5 days are looking warm with plenty of sunshine to go around. Humidity will be on the rise for The Players Championship by late week and next weekend!

We'll wake up to temperatures ranging from the upper 50s inland to the middle 60s along the coast on Monday morning. A refreshing breeze out of the north and east combined with sunny skies will make for a pleasant afternoon. Highs will top out once again in the 80s - near 90 inland with temps closer to 80 at the beach.

Rip currents will stay strong early this week with surf heights about 2 to 4 feet through Monday and a swell period of about 8 to 10 seconds. Swim near a lifeguard! Ocean temperatures have bumped up into the lower and middle 70s - feeling great out there, but it's best to be cautious in the water.

A weak front crosses the region on Tuesday and, with our daytime heating, we may see a few afternoon downpours pop up. The majority of us stay dry. High pressure (a.k.a. the beautiful weather maker) builds in on Wednesday and lasts through at least Friday. Highs by then will be nearing or even surpassing the 90-degree mark! Moisture creeps back into the picture by next weekend and rain chances may be on the rise by Mother's Day. Stay tuned!

